Aware's Knomi Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., ( AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, is pleased to announce that it has received a prestigious 2022 BIG Innovation Award from the Business Intelligence Group for its Knomi® mobile biometric authentication platform. Knomi was selected for the award because it presents a highly functional multimodal biometric alternative to the password and traditional multifactor authentication methods.



Knomi is a mobile biometric authentication platform that uses face and voice to enable highly secure, spoof resistant, and convenient multifactor authentication, eliminating the need for cumbersome and less secure passwords without additional hardware. With individuals relying on mobile devices more and more to access their personal information and assets, Knomi increases both accessibility to accounts and protection from contemporary cybersecurity threats, such as ransomware and large-scale data breaches.

“I am very happy to see that Knomi has been recognized yet again for its ongoing commitment to innovating today’s authentication methods,” said Dr. Mohamed Lazzouni, chief technology officer at Aware. “We believe that Knomi is the strongest, most convenient, and most effective passwordless authentication solution available today, and are thrilled to see it being recognized as such with the BIG Innovation Award.”

The BIG Innovation Award recognizes organizations, products and people that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways. With its potential to increase convenience and security for users, improve accessibility to services, and address widespread cybersecurity challenges, Knomi directly meets the award’s qualifications.

“Innovation is driving growth in the global economy,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Aware as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”

To learn more about Knomi’s award-winning features and benefits, visit Aware’s website.

About Aware

Aware ( AWRE) is a biometric leader trusted around the world to provide biometric software solutions and services that enable customers to grow with frictionless mobile biometric identity management. From enrollment to identification, authentication and lifecycle management, Aware is empowering customers to embrace biometrics and end users to own their identities in a more mobile, remote, operational and touchless world. Its market-leading liveness detection and multi-modal biometric fusion improve security through fingerprint, face, iris and voice matching algorithms, mobile biometric capture and authentication software, biometric workflows and middleware, and a full scale ABIS. Aware serves customers across a multitude of industries, including financial services, enterprise security, healthcare, human resources, citizen ID, border management, law enforcement, defense and intelligence. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Safe Harbor Warning

Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as our expectations regarding our new product. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements, including the risks that (i) current and prospective customers do not purchase our new product in the quantities that we expect and (ii) our new product does not perform as well as we expect because of errors, defects or bugs. We refer you to the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports and filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Aware is a registered trademark of Aware, Inc.