EnergyHub and Utility Partners Deliver Massive, Reliable Multi-DER Virtual Power Plants

EnergyHub, the leading provider of distributed energy resource (DER) management solutions, today announced the conclusion of a successful year delivering grid services, including nearly 700,000 DERs connected to EnergyHub’s Mercury DERMS platform, a rise in the duration of grid services delivered, and an increase in customer incentives delivered, all underscored by significant product innovation.

“This has been a breakout year for the industry,” said Erika Diamond, Senior Vice President of Customer Solutions, EnergyHub. “With so much advancement and evolution in the sector, like utilities committing to aggressive decarbonization goals, investments being planned as a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and Build Back Better Framework, FERC 2222, and customers thinking more about climate impact, it’s been a really exciting time. With that, I’m thrilled to share how EnergyHub has provided innovative solutions to accelerate the adoption and management of distributed energy resources, to mitigate the impact of extreme weather events, and support the decarbonization of our infrastructure and economy.”

Largest and fastest growing multi-DER portfolio

EnergyHub reliably manages virtual power plants comprising nearly 700,000 grid-edge devices, the largest fleet of grid-edge resources of any DERMS provider in North America. EnergyHub works with over 60 of North America’s leading utilities to manage over 2,900 MW of load flexibility across all key DER classes. The platform is integrated with the industry’s largest ecosystem of DER providers and demand response aggregators, including leading manufacturers of thermostats, electric vehicles, electric vehicle chargers, energy storage systems, solar inverters, and water heaters.

The company provides turn-key functionality for some of the largest DER programs in the country, including Arizona Public Service (APS), DTE Energy, Duke Energy, Eversource Energy, National Grid, PSEG Long Island, and Salt River Project.

Reliable grid services delivered

In 2021, EnergyHub enabled utilities to lean on DER flexibility to mitigate transmission and distribution grid conditions and to monetize aggregations in markets. The Mercury DERMS platform delivered a record total of over 850 million device-minutes of grid services through over 700 grid service events. This DER flexibility enabled utilities to integrate more renewables on the grid, manage network congestion, defer infrastructure investments, and unlock new revenue streams by monetizing DERs in markets.

"Over the past few years, Arizona Public Service Company has worked with EnergyHub to manage and grow our multi-DER portfolio. This year, our DERs provided nearly 80 megawatts of flexible capacity to our system, helping us achieve cost-savings for our customers and a cleaner, more reliable electric grid.” said Kerri Carnes, Manager, Customer to Grid Solutions Product Development & Strategy at APS. “There’s no doubt that DERs are delivering value and we’re excited to continue to innovate with EnergyHub to find customer-focused energy solutions that bolster affordability, reliability and that align with our clean energy goals.”

Looking forward

“EnergyHub’s vision is to empower utilities, markets, and their customers to create a carbon-free, distributed energy future. We integrate any customer or device with the grid to provide reliable, scalable resources,” said Seth-Frader Thompson, EnergyHub’s President. “I truly believe that the scale and continued growth of our portfolio validates our vision. I’m looking forward to another great year of providing service to our current customers, as well as laying the foundation for our future ones.”

About EnergyHub

EnergyHub is the leading grid-edge DERMS provider. Utilities rely on EnergyHub's Mercury DERMS platform to manage all distributed energy resources to serve grid and market objectives. EnergyHub works with over 60 utilities nationwide to manage more than 2,900 MW of flexible capacity. We empower utilities and their customers to create a clean, distributed energy future. EnergyHub is an independent subsidiary of Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property.

