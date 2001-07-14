AgFed Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, today announced AgFed Credit Union (AgFed), a Washington D.C.-based credit union, has partnered with Upstart to provide personal loans to better reach new members in the communities it serves.

“With our focus to provide the highest quality of service and market-leading products, AgFed is excited to partner with Upstart to expand our reach and ability to serve more eligible members nationwide,” said Margie Click, AgFed CEO. “With Upstart’s modern, all-digital lending experience, AgFed will be able to meet the expectations and needs of today’s consumer.”

AgFed became an Upstart lending partner in September 2021 and will be part of the Upstart Referral Network. With the Upstart Referral Network, qualified personal loan applicants on Upstart.com who meet AgFed’s credit policies receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into an AgFed-branded experience to complete the online member application and closing process.

“We are proud to partner with AgFed Credit Union to offer personal loans to new and current members nationwide,” said Michael Lock, SVP of Lending Partnerships for Upstart. “As a lending partner on the Upstart Referral Network, AgFed will be able to lend to and serve more creditworthy borrowers.”

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks and credit unions to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart’s AI platform, Upstart-powered banks and credit unions can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates for every race, ethnicity, age, and gender, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

About AgFed Credit Union

AgFed began in 1934, in Washington, DC and now serves individuals nationwide. Providing the highest quality of service is our top priority. We offer market leading mortgages, auto loans, credit cards, checking, and a wide range of other accounts with our members' interests always in mind. AgFed is federally insured by NCUA and is an equal housing lender. With over $300 million in assets, over 25,000 members, and 6 AgFed branches, members have access to their accounts and our services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

