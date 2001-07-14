Dine Brands International Continues Global Expansion with First IHOP® Restaurant Franchisee Deal in the Caribbean

Dine Brands International today announces plans for the first IHOP® location in Nassau, The Bahamas, scheduled to open in late 2022 through an agreement with Bahamas Limited, which also calls for 16 IHOP restaurant openings in the Caribbean over the next few years.

“We are excited to bring IHOP to the English-speaking Caribbean islands. We’ve seen success in Puerto Rico and believe guests in this new market are sure to fall in love with the brand’s world-famous pancakes and familiar comfort foods,” said William Urrego, Regional VP of Franchise Operations, Dine Brands Global, Inc.

“The Caribbean is an important growth market for Dine Brands, and The Providence’s well-developed tourism infrastructure and recent large-scale hotel and resort investments, as well as shopping center developments, help position it as the perfect location for IHOP’s first restaurant in the Island,” added Urrego.

The new IHOP location will be a casual dining space for guests to come together and enjoy IHOP’s signature menu in addition to special items for children and seniors, and local breakfast favorites.

“We can’t wait to introduce IHOP to The Bahamas. The brand’s relaxed atmosphere and family-friendly fare will be a welcomed addition as locals look for a place to gather at all hours,” said Franchisee Burton Rodgers. “This will be the first of many locations to come and we look forward to providing gainful career opportunities to members of these communities.”

Dine Brands International continues to place emphasis on growth in markets, including North America, The Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. For more information on international franchise opportunities, click here.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP brands. With approximately 3,440 restaurants combined in 16 countries and approximately 350 franchisees, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

