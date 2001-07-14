Telstra Appoints Vish Vishwanathan to Head Wholesale Group in the Americas

Telstra has named Vish Vishwanathan as Vice President of its Wholesale group for the Americas. He joins Telstra as the company is entering its latest phase of international growth and network expansion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005438/en/

Vish Vishwanathan, Vice-President Wholesale Americas, Telstra (Photo: Business Wire)

Vishwanathan will take charge of Telstra’s existing business that serves telecom and satellite providers across North America, spearhead plans to extend the company’s reach across Latin America and expand its services capabilities to satellite operators.

Vishwanathan will draw on his 30-plus years of experience in the telecommunications industry, successfully launching new technologies and services, leading sales organizations and developing new markets across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

“Telstra’s leadership in trans-Pacific connectivity and reach across Asia provides a lot of opportunity in the market,” said Vishwanathan. “Operators are shoring up their networks to meet explosive customer demand and Telstra’s continued investment in its network, products and services means we are incredibly well-placed to support this growth.”

On joining Telstra, Vishwanathan added, “I have observed the Telstra team over a period of time and loved the passion and energy they bring into the market. The customer focus is incredibly compelling and I am excited to join the team.”

“Vish brings significant experience leading go-to-market strategies and customer-facing teams, along with a strong track record across international markets,” said Nicholas Collins, President, Telstra Americas. This combination makes him a formidable appointment to lead the next chapter of our ambitious wholesale growth in the Americas.”

Vishwanathan previously led global IP network sales for NTT and has also held senior sales and market development roles at CenturyLink, MCI International and Motorola.

About Telstra

Telstra is a leading telecommunications and technology company with a proudly Australian heritage and a longstanding, growing international business. We have been operating in the Americas for over 25 years and provide data and IP transit, internet connectivity, network application services such as unified communications and cloud, and managed services to over 500 businesses in 160 cities in the region. Our products and services are supported by one of the largest fiber optic submarine cable systems reaching Asia-Pacific and beyond, with licenses in Asia, Europe and the Americas, and access to more than 2,000 points-of-presence around the world. Through our unparalleled network reach and reliability as well as market-leading+customer+service+and+expertise, we connect businesses in the Americas to some of the world’s fastest growing economies, including China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.telstra.com%2Famericas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005438/en/