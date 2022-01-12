Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
RegeneRx Publishes Regulatory Update on RGN-259

PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 12, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: RGRX) ("the Company" or "RegeneRx"), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on tissue protection, repair and regeneration, today published an update regarding the regulatory progress of RGN-259 on the Company's website at www.regenerx.com.

