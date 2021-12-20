Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. Announces Partnership with CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) today announced a partnership with CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar as the premium wine pairing with special lunch and dinner menus rolling out to all twelve CRAVE locations based in Minnesota, Iowa, North and South Dakota, including a location in Mall of America. Kaskaid Hospitality owns and operates twelve CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar restaurant locations nationwide. The Fresh Vine Wine premium lower carb, lower sugar and calorie varietals are to be paired with the American eclectic menu offered by CRAVE include the bestselling Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon.

"We are honored to partner with Fresh Vine Wine offering our CRAVE customers the opportunity to enjoy the unique collection of bold, crisp, and creamy wines that embody a deeper connection with the active lifestyles our likeminded customers live," says Kam Talebi, owner of Kaskaid Hospitality, and CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar restaurants. "Even more, we are excited as our partnership is the perfect fit for the new year offering enjoyment without any guilt!"

As of December 20, 2021, CRAVE customers can enjoy Fresh Vine Wine with delicious lunch and dinner specials including a roasted pear blueberry salad, steelhead trout, topped off with pumpkin bread pudding for dessert.

"Our premium wines are the perfect blend for CRAVE menu inclusion and we are thrilled to partner to offer customers the ultimate dining and drink experience," says Janelle Anderson, CEO Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. "We look forward to partnering with new and exciting distributors in the coming year in markets across the country, who like our wines, serve consumers an approachable yet premium, elevated experience."

Fresh Vine Wine anticipates the introduction of two additional new distribution partners in the first half of 2022, adding to the brand's existing and latest partnerships with e-commerce, restaurant chain and grocery, as consumer demand for lower carb, health-conscious wine accelerates.

About Fresh Vine Wine, Inc.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) is a premier producer of low carb, low calorie premium wines in the United States, kicking off a 2022 growth plan following its IPO in mid-December 2021. Fresh Vine Wine's brand vision is to lead the emerging "Better For You" category, as health trends continue to accelerate in the US marketplace. The 2020 US wine market was a $69B category. Fresh Vine Wine plans to accelerate growth in 2022 by amplifying its marketing, expanding product offerings and expanding its team. Fresh Vine Wine positions its core brand lineup as an affordable luxury, retailing between $14.99-$22.99. Fresh Vine Wine's varietals currently include its Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Rosé.

About CRAVE

CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar was built out of a passion to create a dining experience unlike any other. We combine quality-sourced ingredients, chic ambiance, outstanding service, and diverse menu choices to create an unforgettable dining experience. The energy of the restaurant is all encompassing – the buzz of guests and staff, the warm and open design, the modern sushi bar, the fresh spin on American cuisine, and the sense of discovery around every corner. A CRAVE guest will leave knowing they experienced just the right mix of great food, entertainment, and service in what can only be defined as The CRAVE Experience. CRAVE is a proud member of Certified SC Grown's "Fresh on the Menu" program supporting local growers and producers and utilizing seasonal, sustainable ingredients from a variety of area farms. CRAVE has 12 locations: 9 in MN, 1 in Iowa, 1 in ND, 1 SD, including a Mall of America location.

Forward-Looking Statements

