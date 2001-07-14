Campbell Named One of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC

Campbell Soup Company ( NYSE:CPB, Financial) was named one of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+JUST+Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC, its media partner. This marks the fourth year that Campbell has been recognized for its commitment to serving its stakeholders, including employees, customers, consumers, communities, the environment and shareholders. Campbell ranked #77 overall and performed particularly well in the areas of community development and transparent consumer communications—earning top marks on both metrics.

“We are honored to again be recognized as one of America’s Most JUST companies,” said Mark Clouse, Campbell’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Delivering on the promise of our purpose is a key pillar of our strategic plan. We believe that acting with care and character and doing right by all stakeholders is a business imperative and key to unlocking the full growth potential of our company and employees.”

JUST Capital, in partnership with CNBC, evaluates and celebrates U.S. corporations that outperform on the issues that matter most to the American public—such as creating jobs in the U.S., prioritizing accountability to all stakeholders, protecting worker health and safety, providing benefits and work-life balance, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, producing sustainable products and protecting consumer privacy, among others.

JUST collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 stakeholder-focused issues as identified through the most comprehensive ongoing public opinion research on Americans’ attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior, engaging more than 150,000 participants since 2015.

“We’ve entered a new era of accountability where employees, customers, and investors want to understand if companies are not just talking the talk but walking the walk to drive change on the critical issues of our time,” said Martin Whittaker, CEO of JUST Capital. “The companies featured in the 2022 JUST 100 are demonstrating that purpose and profits can go hand in hand by delivering value to all stakeholders, including shareholders.”

Campbell has long been recognized as a leader in transparency and corporate responsibility. In 2021, the company was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes and a Champion of Board Diversity by the Forum of Executive Women. Campbell was also included on multiple indices including the FTSE4Good Index, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and the MSCI Index Series.

To learn more about Campbell’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, goals and progress, visit campbellsoupcompany.com%2Four-impact%2F.

About Campbell Soup Company

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2021 net sales of nearly $8.5 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via %40CampbellSoupCo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005686/en/