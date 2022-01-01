Accenture Named a Leader Among Global Cybersecurity Providers in Independent Report

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in the latest Forrester Research report on global cybersecurity consulting providers, which notes that Accenture “earns credibility with tech expertise but proves it with vertical knowledge.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005706/en/

Accenture named a Leader in global cybersecurity providers (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report — %22The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Global+Cybersecurity+Consulting+Providers%2C+Q4+2021%22 — includes a comprehensive, 21-criterion assessment of the top 12 cybersecurity consulting providers across three high-level categories: “Current Offering”; “Strategy”; and “Market Presence.” In addition, client references and buyer feedback were factored into every criterion evaluated in the report.

According to the report, Accenture achieved the highest score in the Current Offering category, with the highest possible score in seven of the 10 sub-criteria, including contribution to cybersecurity industry, knowledge transfer to client teams, and alignment with client chief information security officer (CISO) needs.

In the report, Forrester notes that:

“Accenture is a valued partner for clients that know the firm can handle complex technical tasks when precise execution matters.”

“Accenture brings stellar delivery via skilled practitioners across complex global engagements, and client references confirm that sentiment.”

“CISOs seeking a partner with strong technical skills that won’t shy away from complicated deployments should examine Accenture.”

Kelly Bissell, who leads Accenture Security globally, said, “An organization's responsibility to help secure their entire ecosystem extends across a sprawling and complex supply chain, from the wellhead to the gas pump, or from a banking system to the app on a mobile device. We are honored to be recognized by Forrester as a leader in global cybersecurity consulting. Behind this recognition is our talented team of people, who are laser focused on helping our clients secure their businesses end to end.”

Accenture Security was also positioned as a Leader in previous Forrester Wave Reports, including “The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+European+Managed+Security+Services+Providers%2C+Q3+2020,” and The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+European+Cybersecurity+Consulting+Providers%2C+Q3+2021.”

More information on Accenture in “The Forrester Wave™: Global Cybersecurity Consulting Providers, Q4 2021” report can be found here.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Accenture Security is a leading provider of end-to-end cybersecurity services, including advanced cyber defense, applied cybersecurity solutions and managed security operations. We bring security innovation, coupled with global scale and a worldwide delivery capability through our network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Helped by our team of highly skilled professionals, we enable clients to innovate safely, build cyber resilience and grow with confidence. Follow us %40AccentureSecure on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit us at accenture.com%2Fsecurity.

This document makes descriptive reference to trademarks that may be owned by others. The use of such trademarks herein is not an assertion of ownership of such trademarks by Accenture and is not intended to represent or imply the existence of an association between Accenture and the lawful owners of such trademarks.

Copyright © 2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture, and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005706/en/