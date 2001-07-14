Semtech Announces Integration of LoRa Edge™ Geolocation Service Into Tencent's Cloud IoT Explorer

Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, and Tencent+Cloud, a leading technology company in China, announced a definitive agreement for LoRa Cloud™ geolocation services to be offered to customers via Tencent’s Cloud IoT Explorer. LoRa Cloud, part of the LoRa Edge™ geolocation platform, is now integrated into the Tencent Cloud IoT Explorer enabling customers in China to immediately connect Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices using LoRa Edge to the Cloud. Chinese enterprises and developers benefit from the flexible, low power and cost-effective geolocation service solutions with high reliability and wide coverage of the Wi-Fi positioning capability of the Tencent Map.

Launched in 2020, LoRa Edge (LR1110) is a highly versatile and low power software-defined platform that provides indoor and outdoor geolocation capability. Previously, heavy computational requirements for on-chip geolocation devices resulted in weeks to months of battery life usage. LoRa Edge partitions the workload for calculating the location between the device and LoRa Cloud delivering months to years of battery life, which is better suited for many IoT applications such as industrial, building, home, agriculture, transportation, and logistics markets. In addition, the LoRa Edge geolocation platform enables solution providers to leverage the unique localization capabilities of LoRa®, and is compatible with the LoRaWAN® standard, as well as fully compatible with the global wireless communication regulatory requirements in China, the United States and Europe.

“Tencent Cloud IoT geolocation service has supported diversified indoor and outdoor positioning capabilities. When combined with Tencent’s LLink Mini Program, users are provided with a simple and convenient experience,” said Yachen Wang, vice president of Tencent Cloud. “The unique low power geolocation technology of LoRa Edge further complements our product capabilities, allowing users to more flexibly select geolocation service solutions in combination with specific scenarios.”

“As more and more companies depend on monitoring and tracking assets at every step of its journey, the unparalleled capabilities of Semtech’s LoRa Edge are ideal to meet the varying needs of Tencent customers,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Extending low power geolocation capabilities to the Tencent Cloud IoT Explorer via the LoRa Edge platform highlights Semtech’s commitment toward creating a smarter planet.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® standard, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa+site.

About Tencent Cloud IoT Explorer

Tencent Cloud IoT Explorer is an Internet of things PaaS platform for smart life and industrial interconnection applications. It provides one-stop device intelligent services for equipment manufacturers, solution providers and application developers in various industries based on the Internet of things. The platform provides massive device connection and management capabilities and application development capabilities based on Tencent LLink Mini Program, leveraging Tencent Cloud products and AI capabilities to enhance Tencent's ecological content capability. So as to improve the efficiency of intelligent equipment in traditional industries and reduce the development, operation and maintenance cost of users.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “will,” “ideal for,” “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks, and LoRa Cloud and LoRa Edge are trademark or service marks, of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

