Oregon Lottery and DraftKings Join Forces to Launch Online Sports Betting

BOSTON and SALEM, Ore., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful launch of its top-rated online sportsbook in New York last week, DraftKings Inc. ( DKNG) today announced that it will become the official sportsbook provider of the Oregon Lottery. Pursuant to the exclusive agreement with the Oregon Lottery, DraftKings Sportsbook will replace the current Scoreboard app. The transition is set to begin on January 18, and current Scoreboard customers will be able to create a DraftKings account and transfer their existing funds to the DraftKings Sportsbook app at that time. DraftKings’ deal with the Oregon Lottery marks the second exclusive lottery agreement the company has made after inking a deal in 2019 with the New Hampshire Lottery.



“DraftKings is thrilled to embark on this journey with the Oregon Lottery as we build out a coast-to-coast presence with our top-rated online sportsbook for these fans to experience ahead of the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl,” said Paul Liberman, co-founder and President Global Technology and Product. “The Oregon Lottery shares our innovative spirit as one of the most progressive organizations in the real-money gaming sector, and together we look forward to delivering the exceptional online sportsbook products that Oregonians have been anticipating.”

For current Scoreboard customers, the app will work as usual until the transfer to DraftKings Sportsbook begins on January 18—after the migration most functionality on the Scoreboard app will be removed, however, bettors will still have access to transaction histories, account information and the withdraw facility for six months post-transition. Any open bets in Scoreboard accounts will remain until settled. As with all DraftKings markets, commitment to responsible gaming is paramount, and Oregon bettors can access built-in tools, such as deposit limits, cooldowns and other self-restrictions.

“We’re excited about the improved experience for our players – including the ability to make same game parlay bets. DraftKings is a premier provider in the US,” said Barry Pack, Director, Oregon Lottery. “We see benefits for Lottery too, as the shift to DraftKings means fewer third-party service providers and a simpler financial structure for player accounts.”

In addition to the upcoming product launch, DraftKings has been focused on environmental campaigns in Oregon and will continue to leverage customer engagement to bolster meaningful community efforts. In conjunction with the Arbor Day Foundation, DraftKings funded the planting of 1 million trees by Earth Day 2022 to create a global impact with projects in fifteen U.S. states and nine international countries. For Oregon specifically, the company has funded the planting of over 110,000 trees to aid in fire rehabilitation efforts. These initiatives are part of DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S., a program that champions causes that work to create a better world for everyone.

Scoreboard users in Oregon can always reach out to the DraftKings Customer Support team for questions or assistance as needed.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, LLC (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

