Former Dell Engineer and 4x Patent-Holder, Luis Bocaletti, Joins Alfi as Director of Engineering

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) ("Alfi" or "the Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, announced today the appointment of Luis Bocaletti as Director of Engineering. Bocaletti will report directly to Alfi's Chief Technology Officer, David M. Gardner, and will work with its executive leadership team to operationalize Alfi's business critical systems and platforms in the digital out of home (DOOH) sector.

Bocaletti brings more than three decades of experience in software application development for client/server and internet environments. Proficient in all phases of application development from initial analysis, design, development and implementation processes, Bocaletti is recognized as an innovator and thought leader in the software engineering industry, having nine software patents, with a passion for building teams and defining new paradigms.

"Attracting high caliber talent, such as Luis, is a testament to Alfi's unique vision and position in the market," said Peter Bordes, Interim CEO and Board Member. "As we enter the next phase of our company's growth, having a technology team with the breadth and depth of talent and experience that Luis brings will enable Alfi to scale its technological capabilities."

Prior to Alfi, Bocaletti was Senior Principal Software Engineer at Holland & Barrett, one of the world's leading health and wellness retailers, where he built the One-Search Search Engine which now powers the retailer's eCommerce website. The One-Search function was also used with in-store applications, which handle more than five million daily requests in three languages. Before that, he was Senior Principal Engineer for Dell Technologies, where he architected the development of the Query Understanding Search Engine used in Dell's eCommerce platform. Today the engine powers Dell's Search Unified experience, and has been deployed in 60+ countries and supports 1.5 million searches daily in 21 languages.

"Luis has supported the technology infrastructure for some of the most well-known Fortune 500 companies in finance, healthcare, government, legal and eCommerce," said David M. Gardner, Chief Technology Officer, Alfi. "His proven track record of timely and efficient critical software creation will guide our software development team and elevate Alfi's market leading AI advertising solutions serving the digital out-of-home marketplace."

"Alfi has revolutionized DOOH by enhancing brand reach with live interactivity, compliant data capture and real-time insight into ad performance and consumer preferences," said Luis Bocaletti, Director of Engineering, Alfi. "I look forward to working with David and the entire engineering team to continue to commercialize Alfi's technology, particularly its SaaS offering."

Alfi is meeting the growing demand for AI powered adtech solutions in DOOH displays, from billboards to kiosks to tablets in rideshares. With the appointment of Bocaletti as its Director of Engineering, the company is affirming its commitment to offering brands innovative ways to increase ROI, more accurately target consumers, and provide advanced reporting and ad performance insights while remaining compliant.

About Alfi Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out-of-home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner. For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com

