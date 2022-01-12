STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

A video summary from Anders Segerström CEO iZafe Group AB of the year 2021 and an insight into 2022.

Here is a summary of the past year 2021 and an insight into 2022 from Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe. Click on the link HERE to watch the movie.

Contacts

Carl-Fredrik Bothén, Chief Marketing Officer

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone number: +46 73-064 48 67

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20

114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: [email protected]

www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: [email protected]. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

Attachments

iZafe Group AB, summary of 2021 from the CEO

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/683133/iZafe-Group-AB-Summary-of-2021-from-the-CEO





