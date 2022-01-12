Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
ALABAMA POWER DIVIDENDS DECLARED

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Alabama Power Company has declared the regular quarterly dividends on the company's outstanding preferred stock as follows:

Preferred Stock

($100 Par Value)

4.20% - $1.05 per share

4.52% - $1.13 per share

4.60% - $1.15 per share

4.64% - $1.16 per share

4.72% - $1.18 per share

4.92% - $1.23 per share


Class A Preferred Stock

($25 Capital Value)

5.00% - $.3125 per share

These dividends are for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, payable April 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2022.

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (

NYSE:SO, Financial), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

SOURCE Alabama Power Company

