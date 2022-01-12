Demand Brands (DMAN) Engages Leading Accounting and Advisory Firm To Conduct Audits

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ("Company" or "DMAN"), announced today that the Company, http://dman.co , has engaged the leading accounting and advisory firm EisnerAmper https://www.eisneramper.com to provide auditing service in connection with its acquisition ("Transaction") of CF3 SPV I, LLC, a holding company, consisting of a portfolio of Cannabis operating companies and intellectual property including Viridi Farms, 8T8 & MBX Research Inc. ("Businesses"). EisnerAmper is presently auditing the Businesses to determine final valuations in anticipation in closing the Transaction in the next few weeks.

The Businesses are, collectively, currently generating more than $20,000,000 in annual revenue at their present run rates and they have established cultivation and harvest facilities on the Central Coast of California and distribution contracts throughout the entire state. Some of the brands that the Businesses manage supply line for include High Times, Revelry Herb Co., TruLeaf, Lowell Herb Co., CanEx and GroupoFlor. More information on the Businesses can be found here: https://dman.co/ .

It is expected that Andy Colehower, a senior executive in the wholesale food and beverage sector, will become the new CEO of the Company upon the completed Transaction.

About Demand Brands, Inc. The Company, AKA Pacific Technologies Group, Inc., sources, invests in, and explores opportunities in Cannabis related businesses that fit into its vertical integration strategy.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms "believes", "belief", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "projects" "will", or "plans" to be uncertain and forward looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

323-967-7900

SOURCE: Demand Brands, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/683065/Demand-Brands-DMAN-Engages-Leading-Accounting-and-Advisory-Firm-To-Conduct-Audits



