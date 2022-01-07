Trust Stamp Files with SEC Ahead of Nasdaq Target

The Company has filed Form 1-A to qualify an offering under Regulation A with the SEC, a copy of which may be obtained from Trust Stamp: Investors | Trust Stamp. Until qualification of the Form 1-A Offering Statement by the SEC: (1) no money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted; (2) no offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received; and (3) a person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

Trust Stamp files offering statement ahead of targeted Nasdaq listing

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered trust and identity services used across multiple sectors, today announces that it has filed Form 1-A (the "Offering Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to qualify the Regulation A offering in which existing investors will be able to exercise warrants purchased during the Company's H2 2021 round of funding, conducted from 25 August 2021 to 09 January 2022.

Previously announced on 07 January 2022 [here], Trust Stamp successfully completed a combined private and public round of funding, including one of the first oversubscribed US $5M Regulation CF offerings according to Dalmore Group. Each share issued in this round was paired with a warrant to purchase an additional share of Class A Common stock for US $4 in the Company's next Regulation A offering, resulting in the issuance of 1,376,016 warrants.

A letter to Shareholders setting out further details in relation to the exercise process will shortly be circulated and available on the Company's website: Investors | Trust Stamp. The offering will close at the earlier of one year from its qualification by the SEC, or Trust Stamp's receipt of the maximum offering amount.

Trust Stamp achieved company-wide growth in the previous year, continuing momentum to execute on strategic growth ambitions in 2022 which include their planned uplisting to Nasdaq from the OTC Markets. Trust Stamp CEO Gareth N. Genner highlighted key accomplishments in a reflection of 2021 [here].

The Company has completed a PCAOB audit update to meet the requirements for listing on a national exchange, following their initial filing of the draft Offering Statement on 19 November 2021 and receipt of notification that the SEC will consider qualification at the Company's request. Trust Stamp's application to have its Class A Common stock listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "IDAI" is dependent on Nasdaq's certification of the Form 8-A, to be filed concurrently with the qualification of this Offering Statement. Certification requires meeting qualitative and quantitative standards including a US $4 or higher closing bid price for the Company's stock and trailing 30-day average daily trading volume of 2,000 shares or higher.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: IDAI) and Euronext Growth in Dublin (Euronext Growth: AIID ID). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 90 people.

