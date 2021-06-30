MHHC Enterprises Inc. Provides Shareholder Update

OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / MHHC Enterprises Inc.("MHHC") or the "Company") (OTC PINK:MHHC) a diversified holding company is pleased to provide an update to its shareholders.

Throughout 2021, MHHC focused on growing its existing wholly owned subsidiaries while establishing new ones, distributing its stock dividend, preparing for its Reg-A offering, building out its management team and caring for its employees and customers throughout the pandemic.

Frank Hawley, MHHC's CEO commented, "2021 brought about significant changes to MHHC. We hired an experienced CFO, underwent a 2-year audit, distributed our dividend with a record date of 6/30/21, and made significant improvements to the development of ONBLi and warrantyyourworld.com, all while continuing to organically grow our existing operations. I'm very impressed with our accomplishments for 2021 and compelled to continue to add value for shareholders in 2022. We have exciting plans for 2022 and have been working on several joint ventures which we are confident will materialize over the next year, so keep an eye out for continued updates from management."

About MHHC Enterprises, Inc.

MHHC Enterprises Inc. (MHHC) is a diversified holding company, focused on its core businesses: MHHC Warranty and Services Inc., MHHC Reinsurance, Inc. and ONBLi, Inc. Currently MHHC has over 1,000 retail locations selling Extended Service Contracts (ESC) across the United States and online. MHHC is a leading national provider of help desk and warranty insurance administration services for a wide variety of industries and consumers. Additionally, the Company's organization creates and specializes service programs for a variety of manufacturers and commercial construction such as heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) industries. MHHC is a leader in call center "on-shoring" by creating jobs in the United States for professional phone representatives - both sales and customer service employees. The Company's call center processes claims and service calls offering warranty support solutions for a variety of businesses.

MHHC prides itself in offering troubleshooting solutions over the phone and developing processes to eliminate overhead costs of shipping and timely repairs on approved claims. The highly skilled staff at MHHC consistently provides mission-critical solutions and results that assist industries and manufacturers in driving down warranty support and repair costs for their organization.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward- looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the Company. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

