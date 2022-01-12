Global Crypto Hedge Fund Corinthian Digital Asset Management Signs LOI with MainBloq for Algorithmic Trading Services

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Fernhill Corp (OTC PINK:FERN) is pleased to announce that its digital asset trading division, MainBloq, has signed a Letter of Intent to provide Corinthian with algorithmic digital asset trading services.

Corinthian Digital Asset Management, a global digital asset manager based out of UAE with offices in London and Switzerland, was organized by ex JP Morgan and Credit Suisse fund managers, Paul Frost-Smith and his partner Jerome Dupuy. MainBloq, a groundbreaking digital asset trading platform serving both banks and hedge funds has signed a letter of intent with Corinthian to deliver automated algorithmic trading, smart order routing, and customized trading solutions to optimize trading performance across multiple fund strategies.

"I've known Paul and Jerome for a couple years now and worked with them at their prior company, Argentium. They are two outstanding leaders and we all have a shared vision for what we can do together and believe this is the beginning of a long and fruitful venture together," said Ryan Kuiken, Founder and CEO of MainBloq.

We Selected MainBloq for their class-leading abilities in developing algorithmic trading strategies. Creating these for the highly volatile crypto markets presents special challenges and we are excited that Ryan and his team have embraced these and have come up with great solutions, said Paul Frost-Smith, CEO of Corinthian Digital.

"Corinthian is a great relationship to establish for MainBloq and we're honored to work with them and be recognized by globally known fund managers as the solution to drive their digital asset algorithmic trading strategies. As we continue to expand upon MainBloq's market presence, working with world-class hedge funds and financial institutions, like Corinthian, will be our core area of focus," stated Chris Kern, Fernhill's Chairman.

About Corinthian Digital Asset Management:

Corinthian, headquartered in the UAE, is an advisor to digital asset management companies globally. It is opening its first hedge fund in digital assets, Chiron, to external investment in March 2022. Chiron runs a core portfolio of Thematic Long/Short crypto outperformance strategies, coupled with an opportunistic trading approach to relative value opportunities in the crypto markets. Paul Frost-Smith and Jerome Dupuy are the managing partners of Corinthian and are joined by Sophia C. Herman as partner & head of investments and Peter Redhead as partner & COO.

About MainBloq:

MainBloq, a division of Fernhill Corporation ($FERN), is a digital asset connectivity platform that is integrated with leading exchanges to serve the needs of institutional clients around the world. MainBloq offers a modular platform including a smart order router, suite of execution algorithms, FIX / SOCKETS / REST gateway, and consulting services to help banks and hedge funds execute on their trading strategies. For more information please visit www.mainbloq.io

MainBloq Website: mainbloq.io

MainBloq Twitter

MainBloq Facebook

MainBloq Linkedin

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp is a developer and acquirer of high-performance proprietary software solutions focused on crypto currency mining, digital asset trading and infrastructure applications that are designed to simplify, optimize and automate the blockchain ecosystem. Fernhill supports and pursues ESG initiatives and is Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA).

For all official Fernhill corporate information, please refer to our filings, news and updates on the following resources:

OTC Markets

Nevada SOS

Fernhill Twitter

Fernhill Facebook

Fernhill Linkedin

Fernhill Website: FernhillCorp.com

Company Contact Information:

[email protected]

Any other links are not official & should be taken as such nor have anything to do with Fernhill Corp or its subsidiaries.

#$FERN #FernhillCorp #MakeCryptoGreen #CryptoCurrencies #GreenMiningPools #FinTech #SaaS #CryptoClimateAccord #PerfectMine #CryptoMining #LFG #MainBloq #DigitalAssetTrading

Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan, "planning," "expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced vendors, services or components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

SOURCE: Fernhill Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/683167/Global-Crypto-Hedge-Fund-Corinthian-Digital-Asset-Management-Signs-LOI-with-MainBloq-for-Algorithmic-Trading-Services



