- Access the event and schedule of presenting companies at virtualinvestorco.com -

- Live video webcast presentations of participating companies followed by interactive Q&A session -

PITTSTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor 2022 Top Picks Conference January 25-27, 2022. As part of the virtual event, JTC partnered companies will provide a corporate presentation, followed by an interactive Q&A session.

All investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Additionally, interested participants may also pre-submit questions before the live event, which can be sent via the conference website at virtualinvestorco.com. Participating companies will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Thursday, January 27, 2022

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jenene Thomas

JTC Team, LLC

T: +1 (833) 475-8247

[email protected]

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/683161/JTC-Team-to-Host-Virtual-Investor-2022-Top-Picks-Conference-on-January-25th-26th-and-27th



