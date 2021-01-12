OPTEC Announces Surge in PPE Product Demand

VISTA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced the recent surge in demand for PPE products as a result of the rapid spread of the latest pandemic, has created an overwhelming demand for the company's in stock PPE products. The company holds a large Inventory of Medical and Respirator masks which are now shipping daily across the country to distributors and medical facilities.

The company's inventory of Antigen Rapid Test kits sold out in a 24-hour period, and OPTEC has received additional orders for several hundred thousand Test Kits and is currently sourcing replacement inventory to fill the demand from a number of manufacturers, in the US and overseas.

The company is launching a new on-line website specifically for the purchase of Medical supply and PPE products for bulk and consumer purchases. The new site will incorporate the ability for manufacturers and distributors to list their products for sale, further expanding the available inventory and resources. The new site is expected to launch this month.

OPTEC Fuel Maximizer

Since the significant increase recently in fuel prices across the world, OPTEC has received a number of new distributor inquiries to carry the company's Fuel Maximizer products in the US and overseas.

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products along with electronic LED, Ultraviolet (U.V.) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Temperature Scanning product line is being launched at a time when H.R. directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Iorlano

(760) 621-0062 / [email protected]

SOURCE: Optec International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/683179/OPTEC-Announces-Surge-in-PPE-Product-Demand



