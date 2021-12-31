Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Realty Income Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells First Midwest Bancorp Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: TIP, O, UPS, DWAC,
- Added Positions: QQQ, SPYG, VYM, SCHD, ABBV, AAPL, SCHV, FPE, RYT, SCHM, SCHA, QCOM, XOM, GILD, HD, MMM, WM, SCHO, IBM, CVX, JNJ, SDY, CSCO, CVS, EMR, CORP, MCFE, SCHZ, BMY, KO, NVDA, CMCSA, VLO, BA, WBA, DIS, GLTR, TSLA,
- Reduced Positions: FMBI, DTH, T, MCD, DVY, NFLX, VZ, F,
- Sold Out: GS, KD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,365 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,899 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.04%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 66,304 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,473 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 82,097 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16%
Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 10,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)
Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $211.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC)
Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $94.2, with an estimated average price of $45.87. The stock is now traded at around $66.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
