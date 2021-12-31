Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys Royal Dutch Shell PLC, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Alphabet Inc, Sells AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: RDS.B, USRT, GOOGL,
- Added Positions: AMZN, V, PYPL, BMY, MO, FNF, BDX, ABBV, AEP, INTC, JNJ, SWK, PFE, PG, LYB, TD, SBUX, PEP, DEO, C, TXN, HON, RTX, CVS, DG, DHR, ISRG, GOOG, MU, COST,
- Reduced Positions: DGRO, QLTA,
- Sold Out: T,
For the details of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eastover+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,416 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,231 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 34,037 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 33,478 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 48,860 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08. The stock is now traded at around $49.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 58,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.59 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $63.23. The stock is now traded at around $65.559000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2832.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.
Here is the complete portfolio of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Eastover Investment Advisors LLC keeps buying