Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys Royal Dutch Shell PLC, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Alphabet Inc, Sells AT&T Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Royal Dutch Shell PLC, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,416 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,231 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 34,037 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 33,478 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 48,860 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08. The stock is now traded at around $49.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 58,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.59 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $63.23. The stock is now traded at around $65.559000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2832.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.