Foundation Resource Management Inc Buys Newmont Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Teck Resources, Sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc

- New Purchases: AEM, GLT,
- Added Positions: NEM, BRK.B, TECK, LUMN, CVX, VIAC, XOM, MOS, COP, PFE, INTC, CCJ, MRK, BEN, FHI, SNY, GOLD, GILD, HPQ, KHC, FCX, CSCO, TRC, L, PBT, EAF, ABBV, PSX, CVE, GLW, APA, TNP, DVN, OVV, PBA, CADE, CADE, BKR, OGN, WMT, BRK.A, IMO, EMN, RIG, TRV, MPC, CB, IBM, PDS, SJT,
- Sold Out: JEF,
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 1,224,008 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.35%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 232,336 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.45%
- Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 2,257,055 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.11%
- Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 4,429,406 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.51%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 463,488 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.82%
Foundation Resource Management Inc initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $57.89, with an estimated average price of $53.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 268,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Glatfelter Corp (GLT)
Foundation Resource Management Inc initiated holding in Glatfelter Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.16 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $16.77. The stock is now traded at around $17.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 801,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Foundation Resource Management Inc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 100.35%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $60.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 1,224,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Foundation Resource Management Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 99.45%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $320.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 232,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)
Foundation Resource Management Inc added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 101.11%. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 2,257,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Foundation Resource Management Inc added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 106.51%. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 4,429,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Foundation Resource Management Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 103.82%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $127.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 463,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Foundation Resource Management Inc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 300.81%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $34.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 1,209,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
Foundation Resource Management Inc sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29.
