Foundation Resource Management Inc Buys Newmont Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Teck Resources, Sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Newmont Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Teck Resources, Lumen Technologies Inc, Chevron Corp, sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foundation Resource Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Foundation Resource Management Inc owns 51 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Newmont Corp (NEM) - 1,224,008 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.35% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 232,336 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.45% Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 2,257,055 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.11% Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 4,429,406 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.51% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 463,488 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.82%

Foundation Resource Management Inc initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $57.89, with an estimated average price of $53.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 268,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundation Resource Management Inc initiated holding in Glatfelter Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.16 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $16.77. The stock is now traded at around $17.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 801,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundation Resource Management Inc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 100.35%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $60.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 1,224,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundation Resource Management Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 99.45%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $320.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 232,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundation Resource Management Inc added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 101.11%. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 2,257,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundation Resource Management Inc added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 106.51%. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 4,429,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundation Resource Management Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 103.82%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $127.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 463,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundation Resource Management Inc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 300.81%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $34.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 1,209,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundation Resource Management Inc sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29.