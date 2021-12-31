Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc Buys NVIDIA Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Sells Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, PepsiCo Inc

New Purchases: RY, CAG, HBI, IWB, IWR, MPLX, QQQ, VOO, LNT, ADP, NEE, NEM, RBLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Block Inc, Caterpillar Inc, sells Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Deere, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc owns 198 stocks with a total value of $646 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 121,304 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 304,432 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,244 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,608 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,367 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88. The stock is now traded at around $115.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $262.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $81.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in MPLX LP. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $31.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 78.76%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $281.469900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 22,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 127.45%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $188.750100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 20,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 111.65%. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $40.723000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 101,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Block Inc by 162.14%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $149.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 18,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 369.02%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $222.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 52,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $69.94.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.