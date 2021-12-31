Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc Buys NVIDIA Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Sells Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, PepsiCo Inc

- New Purchases: RY, CAG, HBI, IWB, IWR, MPLX, QQQ, VOO, LNT, ADP, NEE, NEM, RBLX,
- Added Positions: NVDA, PYPL, DAL, SQ, CAT, ABBV, DIS, AMD, AMZN, LLY, CAH, MET, MMM, CVS, GS, LOW, BABA, IBM, SNOW, STWD, ALL, MAR, CVX, ISRG, JPM, MCD, DLN, TMUS, FB, CI, V, INTC, GM, KO, MUB, IEFA, PII, AEP, SNAP, IP, RTX, NTAP, AMGN, VRIG, GD, UPS, JEPI, GOOG, TWTR, VCIT, RSP, PANW, VTI, BX, BA, XOM, JNJ, NFLX, ORCL, PRU, SPG, PMX, TGT, WMT, EVN, IYH, TSLA, VO, VHT, VCSH, MDT, WFC, NOC, SO, IJH, IHDG, EPS, EES, DWM, DGRE, BOTZ,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, BK, PEP, BIIB, VZ, FPE, HYG, MDY, MS, AXP, UNH, T, IWP, LQD, AAPL, IWS, DRIV, PG, QCOM, BAC, EXG, WELL, MRK, SBUX, TMO, FDL, GSY, VRP, IJR, AMAT, GE, BMY, CLF, HD, ICSH, KRE, XLF, FLTR, AVGO, NKE, HBAN, AMP, ATVI, GLD, CIBR, HDV, SOFI, SOFI, UBER, ROKU, HON, COST, VGT, ACN,
- Sold Out: ADM, DE, MRNA, PFG, BSX, K, NVS, WYNN, MMP, EVA, OGN, FLOT, STLD, DKNG, SLVM,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 121,304 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 304,432 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,244 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,608 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,367 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88. The stock is now traded at around $115.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $262.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $81.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MPLX LP (MPLX)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in MPLX LP. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $31.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 78.76%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $281.469900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 22,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 127.45%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $188.750100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 20,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 111.65%. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $40.723000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 101,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Block Inc (SQ)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Block Inc by 162.14%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $149.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 18,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 369.02%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $222.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 52,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $69.94.Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.
