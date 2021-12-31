Gradient Investments LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF, Sells Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhance

- New Purchases: AZEK, LPLA, CRH, SPHD, TSCO, GGN, MPWR, VFH, SSYS, AROC, XLC, CII, ME, IXUS, LITE, CFVI, HTD, ITA, VB, PSEC, STOR, MMD, JPC, RHP, BWG, NPK, ZBRA, OPI, RWL, KRE, MGPI, VRM, BKLN, RBLX, GPMT, BBY, PKG, HYT, ERC, UHAL, AWF, ARKG, MHI, STT, HIMX, JEF, UI, ESS, FIXD, RWK, VC, FTF, GNRC, XLRE, AMWL, BGS, CNS, COKE, NEWR, NBIX, JCE, TXT, ETJ, SLCA, NTAP, IEP, HOOD, SWAV, DWAC, BWA, IT, ASO, WY, TMFC, SCHR, HIVE, UPST, GDDY, AG, TXG, APP, HZNP, DECK, FUN, SILV, XLP, VKI, TSLX, LAZR, ZS, IYR, SSNC, BTI, PNQI, VGM, FXI, GILT, IYF, MVF, CMRX, RNG, SNOW, POOL, NXPI, HYZD, FAST, INBK, NET, SCD, TY, DSU, CROX, AWP, YETI, CRUS, MITK, NRZ, EQNR, STEM, CXE, STNE, MHD, SH, SCHH, WDC, ALGN, XME, HACK, OGE, HUBS, SPTM, DHI, PDI, BKCC, DHY, NRO, HROW, IRT, AINV, STX, HYGH, CHK, VGI, SPB, ACAD, DAKT, FISV, QS, OLED, MASI, MQ,
- Added Positions: RGI, FEZ, SMDV, SPLG, SPTI, UNH, BAH, TJX, AMT, MDT, PYPL, GOOG, ANGL, FPE, GPN, DOCU, SPAB, MS, LVHD, SNAP, BAC, DSI, SHYG, SPLK, JEPI, VRNS, MRGR, MELI, GLDM, BSX, MSFT, REET, FB, SRLN, SQ, OKTA, AMZN, TNL, BL, SPT, NFLX, V, TRU, SPMB, PG, PCRX, NOW, T, PCTY, AKAM, DXCM, SPEM, LCII, IQV, ALL, LUV, ST, VZ, JNJ, JPM, WMT, AMGN, CI, MMM, CMS, WFC, CCI, ABT, BMY, LHX, NEE, SYY, ABBV, ATO, NNN, TFC, DRI, ETN, BSJN, DLR, VOO, TSLA, XOM, UPS, CE, TMO, BSJM, BSBE, GD, RDS.A, WTRG, SCHD, BSCE, Z, TTE, HTA, YUMC, KL, ESGD, VOD, GLW, TLT, IWX, DDD, VFC, EOG, USXF, DIS, C, IWP, FFTG, BLV, CGC, SPCE, VEU, XLNX, DTE, BNDX, RDS.B, GOOGL, DAL, SO, OKE, ARCC, IAU, VNQ, IDV, IVW, VBK, VIAC, CAG, ENPH, SAN, MPC, MET, FCT, CTVA, AY, IWM, BYND, PNC, NKE, FE, NVAX, PDCE, CSCO, AEP, HII, D, UAA, TGT, MO, NVDA, ESGV, INTU, EPR, ORCL, BLW, ISRG, CMCSA, IONS, HIX, BIPC, SHOP, SBRA, PXD, DTM, VO, AZO, X, XEL, CGNX, HBAN, HFC, OEF, VEA, GRMN, DOW, LEN, MGC, HSY, DBC, ADBE, VYM, LIT, IHY, MAIN, XLF, NEM, KMI, LCID, HYEM, COIN, POSH, SGOL, XLB, FLOT, AGG, ETSY, MORT, MKL, EEM, LW, ENB, RCL, BOND, HYS, PLTR, PEAK, VLO, KARS, SRE, EMLP, CRL, TWTR, FPF, LTC, PENN, TELL, DUK, MSI, TXN, JNK, DSL, BKR, GM, BANR, CLF, SMH, HGEN, CNI, ESML, SIVB, GILD, O, GH, ROKU, FANG, TAP, GOLD, NUDM, AMAT, ET, DD, PHG, CB, ZTS, NCLH, VTV, SCZ, APD, ABNB, SAVE, MCD, VBR, NUEM, NOC, PAYC, WELL, EPD, ATHX, MRNA, ADSK, HYG, TTD, HAS, MCO, VWO, XLK, PSLV, NLY, FDD, ITOT, MLPA, EXC, SBR, IWS, F, VTI, VCIT, SAM, BIP, VCSH, PGF, UBER, XLI, EFA, PRU, VMW, BKNG, EVN, QSR, VTWO, BLK, APPN, IIPR, XLY, MRVL, VUG, JD, HCA, SDY, EUSB, AIG, DMXF, ESGE, IJH, LRCX, ADI, OXY, QCOM, AMD, SJNK, IBB, CSX, NEP, ONON,
- Reduced Positions: BJUL, XLV, JPHY, COP, WM, BX, CME, MBB, DFS, MRK, ICE, RTX, SPIB, ICLN, AVAV, LHCG, LMT, EQIX, HD, DLTR, AXP, WCN, LOW, EMB, PLD, MUB, GSST, LVS, AMP, CFG, TFI, ADP, CNQ, AVGO, GSY, USB, SPHB, RF, CRWD, SUB, BSDE, SIVR, BSJO, NSC, MAR, LLY, HYMB, CRM, NIO, INTC, KO, UNP, HON, ULST, NGG, CAR, FNF, IVV, COST, SLB, PSN, PAYX, BDX, KMB, RPM, USO, MU, DG, PEP, FDX, FTEC, MJ, JMST, SPYG, VUZI, YORW, ED, FUTY, IUSV, CATH, VMBS, RYF, AYX, FFTI, IEFA, RSG, VGT, VGLT, BEP, CM, CONE, IWY, EDIV, IBM, NHI, ACB, ERIC, BIDU, DELL, RY, SPSB, ZM, GNL, SNY, LPX, AMCR, CLX, SLV, HUN, WAB, SBUX, TIP, NUHY, SHY, SPDW, BIL, UBS, BSCP, TD, TSM, CCL, EXR, XLE, EFG, TOLZ, BEPC, TPR, ATVI, VTR, IVE, AVB, SCHP, AVY, VOT, SJM, RJA, DGX, SCHM, BSCO, XLU, SUP, USIG, BCE, KDP, DE, PEG, INGR, LNC, TTWO, SPSM, SCHB, IWO, PLNT, HE, TWO, VIG, WBT, NVO, SDIV, FSK, GE, SYK, DCP, CERN, BSCQ, FALN, EFV, BND, EHTH, ITW, VGSH, ABB, GDX, IEMG, SCHZ, YUM, RWO, JRO, MDLZ, ICVT, LNT, QQQ, LIN, NGVC, SAIC, RYH, EBND, HRL, CAH, BP, SCHX, FMAT, PAUG, BABA, LYB, TEL, VGIT, VOE, BSJQ, AZN, FDIS, FREL, NURE, SCHA, FNB, SPYV, AJG, SLVM, IGSB, RCI, BUZZ, AQN, NDAQ, PFFD, RELX, FBHS, IEF, BE, ESGU, FIVE, BSJP, OHI, GDXJ, SU,
- Sold Out: BSCL, PTY, DDOG, BSJL, AB, VRTX, AMRC, BBVA, TZOO, SAH, CNK, CXP, OVV, EVRI, KGC, DS, NWE, PDM, SEDG, PGR, NUAN, SCS, MUA, GOF, DNP, HYLB, SPTL, ESPO, CRNC, AVEM, IBDM, SCHJ, CTEC, ERTH, FDLO, RALS, QUS, MOAT, IYW, IXG, IUSB, GSLC, GOVT, SKF, FBND, FAZ, ERY, DOG, DNL, DBEF, IGIB, AMED, HQY, DRNA, DOX, DISCA, COMT, CLMT, CDNS, ANIP, BWX, XSOE, VLUE, TWM, TLH, STIP, SRS, SPXS,
For the details of Gradient Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gradient+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Gradient Investments LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 879,271 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 7,679,166 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 3,386,810 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.38%
- SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ) - 2,780,818 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.35%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 2,254,658 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 166,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.65 and $175.02, with an estimated average price of $165.19. The stock is now traded at around $176.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 47,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)
Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.42 and $45.28, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $46.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CRH PLC (CRH)
Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in CRH PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.01 and $53.02, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $53.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $95.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)
Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $40.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI)
Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 47711.67%. The purchase prices were between $183.68 and $199.93, with an estimated average price of $193.44. The stock is now traded at around $196.613800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 217,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)
Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF by 40.35%. The purchase prices were between $44.2 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $46.21. The stock is now traded at around $47.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 2,780,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF (SMDV)
Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF by 53.27%. The purchase prices were between $62.53 and $67.71, with an estimated average price of $65.19. The stock is now traded at around $66.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,437,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)
Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 152.06%. The purchase prices were between $31.82 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $32.07. The stock is now traded at around $31.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,106,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 70.74%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $474.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 78,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)
Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 121.87%. The purchase prices were between $79.69 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $84.41. The stock is now traded at around $85.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 325,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.Sold Out: PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds (PTY)
Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.63, with an estimated average price of $17.77.Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.Sold Out: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)
Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $60.96 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $63.38.
Here is the complete portfolio of Gradient Investments LLC. Also check out:
1. Gradient Investments LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gradient Investments LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gradient Investments LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gradient Investments LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs