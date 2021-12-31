Gradient Investments LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF, Sells Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhance

New Purchases: AZEK, LPLA, CRH, SPHD, TSCO, GGN, MPWR, VFH, SSYS, AROC, XLC, CII, ME, IXUS, LITE, CFVI, HTD, ITA, VB, PSEC, STOR, MMD, JPC, RHP, BWG, NPK, ZBRA, OPI, RWL, KRE, MGPI, VRM, BKLN, RBLX, GPMT, BBY, PKG, HYT, ERC, UHAL, AWF, ARKG, MHI, STT, HIMX, JEF, UI, ESS, FIXD, RWK, VC, FTF, GNRC, XLRE, AMWL, BGS, CNS, COKE, NEWR, NBIX, JCE, TXT, ETJ, SLCA, NTAP, IEP, HOOD, SWAV, DWAC, BWA, IT, ASO, WY, TMFC, SCHR, HIVE, UPST, GDDY, AG, TXG, APP, HZNP, DECK, FUN, SILV, XLP, VKI, TSLX, LAZR, ZS, IYR, SSNC, BTI, PNQI, VGM, FXI, GILT, IYF, MVF, CMRX, RNG, SNOW, POOL, NXPI, HYZD, FAST, INBK, NET, SCD, TY, DSU, CROX, AWP, YETI, CRUS, MITK, NRZ, EQNR, STEM, CXE, STNE, MHD, SH, SCHH, WDC, ALGN, XME, HACK, OGE, HUBS, SPTM, DHI, PDI, BKCC, DHY, NRO, HROW, IRT, AINV, STX, HYGH, CHK, VGI, SPB, ACAD, DAKT, FISV, QS, OLED, MASI, MQ,

Arden Hills, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, ConocoPhillips, Waste Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gradient Investments LLC. As of 2021Q4, Gradient Investments LLC owns 1300 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 879,271 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 7,679,166 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 3,386,810 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.38% SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ) - 2,780,818 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.35% SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 2,254,658 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 166,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.65 and $175.02, with an estimated average price of $165.19. The stock is now traded at around $176.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 47,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.42 and $45.28, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $46.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in CRH PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.01 and $53.02, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $53.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $95.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $40.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 47711.67%. The purchase prices were between $183.68 and $199.93, with an estimated average price of $193.44. The stock is now traded at around $196.613800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 217,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF by 40.35%. The purchase prices were between $44.2 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $46.21. The stock is now traded at around $47.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 2,780,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF by 53.27%. The purchase prices were between $62.53 and $67.71, with an estimated average price of $65.19. The stock is now traded at around $66.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,437,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 152.06%. The purchase prices were between $31.82 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $32.07. The stock is now traded at around $31.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,106,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 70.74%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $474.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 78,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 121.87%. The purchase prices were between $79.69 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $84.41. The stock is now traded at around $85.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 325,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.63, with an estimated average price of $17.77.

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44.

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $60.96 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $63.38.