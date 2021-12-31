Moulton Wealth Management, Inc Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

New Purchases: XLY, XLB, XLP, KRBN, IVV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moulton Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Moulton Wealth Management, Inc owns 29 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 244,822 shares, 23.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 30,053 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 90,476 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.61% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 151,645 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3141.66% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 45,282 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.65%

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $201.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 11,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 10,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $473.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 448 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3141.66%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.04%. The holding were 151,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.61%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 90,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $169.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 30,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.