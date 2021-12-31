Moulton Wealth Management, Inc Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: XLY, XLB, XLP, KRBN, IVV,
- Added Positions: BND, TLT, LQD, VIG, RSP, VTI, QUAL, CVX, COST, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: TIP, IAU, XLV, XLU, GLD, XLF, XLK, VOO, DIA, VTV, XLRE, BBWI, NUE,
- Sold Out: HYG, QQQ, XLC, DVN,
These are the top 5 holdings of MOULTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 244,822 shares, 23.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 30,053 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 90,476 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.61%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 151,645 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3141.66%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 45,282 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.65%
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $201.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 11,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 10,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (KRBN)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $473.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 448 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3141.66%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.04%. The holding were 151,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.61%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 90,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $169.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 30,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.
