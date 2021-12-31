Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, Truist Financial Corp, Sells Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

New Purchases: TFC, COST, AQUA, EWZS, AMT, AMAT, CL, MRVL, QQQ,

TFC, COST, AQUA, EWZS, AMT, AMAT, CL, MRVL, QQQ, Added Positions: SPYD, VEA, AMLP, DVYE, EFA, GDX, IDV, SUB, SILJ, BAM, MSFT, VTEB, ULST, VBR, IBMQ, VWO, AMZN, MMM, MCD, KO, JPM, SDIV, XME, AMGN, BRK.B, CVX, IBM, SDOG, MUB, IYE, IJR, JNJ, MRK, FM, WBA, DIS, V, DOW, CSCO,

SPYD, VEA, AMLP, DVYE, EFA, GDX, IDV, SUB, SILJ, BAM, MSFT, VTEB, ULST, VBR, IBMQ, VWO, AMZN, MMM, MCD, KO, JPM, SDIV, XME, AMGN, BRK.B, CVX, IBM, SDOG, MUB, IYE, IJR, JNJ, MRK, FM, WBA, DIS, V, DOW, CSCO, Reduced Positions: RDIV, SPDW, VUG, BSV, VZ, EEM, GDXJ, SHYD, XLK, XLV, XLY, JPST, SDY, SPTS,

RDIV, SPDW, VUG, BSV, VZ, EEM, GDXJ, SHYD, XLK, XLV, XLY, JPST, SDY, SPTS, Sold Out: BSCL, EWZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, Truist Financial Corp, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owns 105 stocks with a total value of $666 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 362,186 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 290,069 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,274,225 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% (SCHE) - 1,553,111 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 117,838 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.32 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $43.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.45 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $14.01. The stock is now traded at around $12.878400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $66.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $527.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $388.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $157.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 828.31%. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 605,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 34.06%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $319.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 77.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 49.56%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $261.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3317.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 27.14%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $178.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3.