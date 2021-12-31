Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, Truist Financial Corp, Sells Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

- New Purchases: TFC, COST, AQUA, EWZS, AMT, AMAT, CL, MRVL, QQQ,
- Added Positions: SPYD, VEA, AMLP, DVYE, EFA, GDX, IDV, SUB, SILJ, BAM, MSFT, VTEB, ULST, VBR, IBMQ, VWO, AMZN, MMM, MCD, KO, JPM, SDIV, XME, AMGN, BRK.B, CVX, IBM, SDOG, MUB, IYE, IJR, JNJ, MRK, FM, WBA, DIS, V, DOW, CSCO,
- Reduced Positions: RDIV, SPDW, VUG, BSV, VZ, EEM, GDXJ, SHYD, XLK, XLV, XLY, JPST, SDY, SPTS,
- Sold Out: BSCL, EWZ,
For the details of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heartwood+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 362,186 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 290,069 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,274,225 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
- (SCHE) - 1,553,111 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 117,838 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.32 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $43.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (EWZS)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.45 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $14.01. The stock is now traded at around $12.878400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $66.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $527.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 439 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $388.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 508 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $157.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 828.31%. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 605,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 34.06%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $319.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 77.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 49.56%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $261.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3317.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 221 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 27.14%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $178.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs