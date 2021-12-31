Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatil

New Purchases: TLH, BSCO, BSCQ, XLRE, BSCS, BSCU, GINN, IBMO, LQD, LH, ESGV, IVW,

Neenah, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Private Trust Co.. As of 2021Q4, Legacy Private Trust Co. owns 231 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 252,626 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 755,504 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.38% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 216,034 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37% iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 838,838 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 403,285 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.88%

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $143.74 and $151.91, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $144.490100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 69,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 206,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $21.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.948900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 187,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 69,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.48 and $22.93, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.459600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 128,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.38 and $64.88, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $59.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 37.38%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $105.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 755,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 31.44%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.639900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 356,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 473,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 712.13%. The purchase prices were between $21.36 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $21.370500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 186,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 333.95%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $26.89, with an estimated average price of $26.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.703900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 138,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.36%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $40.83, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 205,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $26.61 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $27.25.

Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.32 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $34.05 and $37.3, with an estimated average price of $36.07.

Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13.