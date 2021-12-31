Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T Buys Danaher Corp, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, American Tower Corp, Sells Starbucks Corp, Sempra Energy, Unilever PLC

New Purchases: PXD, CAT,

Investment company Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T Current Portfolio ) buys Danaher Corp, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, American Tower Corp, Nike Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, sells Starbucks Corp, Sempra Energy, Unilever PLC, VF Corp, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T. As of 2021Q4, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T owns 115 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,582 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,835 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 11,092 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 14,479 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 20,902 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $203.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $222.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 991 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 80.24%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $305.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 10,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 155.38%. The purchase prices were between $50.32 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 27,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 94.07%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $261.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T added to a holding in Nike Inc by 29.66%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $152.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 18,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 27.63%. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $212.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 12,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 110.11%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3317.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.