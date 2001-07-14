Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming February 28, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased KE Holdings Inc. (“KE Holdings” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE) American depository shares ("ADS") between August 13, 2020 and December 16, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their KE Holdings investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On December 16, 2021, Muddy Waters Research, a market analyst, released a report alleging multiple problems with KE Holdings, stating that the Company is “engaged in systemic fraud,” and that its research showed that KE Holdings was overstating the agents and stores on its platforms; its gross transaction value ("GTV"); and its revenues, among other wrongdoing.

On this news, KE Holdings' share price fell $0.37, or 1.98%, to close at $18.31 per share on December 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) inflated the Company's GTV; (2) inflated the Company's revenues; (3) inflated the number of stores and agents using the Company's platform; and (4) that, as a result, of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired KE Holdings ADSs during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 28, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

