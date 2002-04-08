Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call for January 31, 2022

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Officials of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ( HTLF) announced today that the company plans to broadcast a conference call detailing its Fourth Quarter 2021 earnings at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, January 31, 2022. Lynn B. Fuller, Executive Operating Chairman; Bruce K. Lee, President and CEO, and Bryan R. McKeag, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will conduct the conference call. Financial results will be available on the company’s website on January 31, 2022, after the market closes. There will be a question-and-answer session following the presentation.



Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties are invited to join the call. Please note the procedures for the call.

Joining the Conference Call:

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID. Direct Event online registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8779156 In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.



About HTLF

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $19.00 billion. HTLF has banks serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.

