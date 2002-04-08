Temporary Closing of Certain Territorial Savings Bank Branches Due to Staffing Challenges Relating to COVID

HONOLULU, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Territorial Savings Bank announced that beginning Wednesday, January 12, 2022, it is temporarily closing its Pearl City Branch and Kalihi Branch and suspending Saturday banking hours at its Kahala Branch due to staffing challenges related to COVID. In addition, due to rain damage to its Kapahulu Branch, that branch is closed for repairs. The Bank will announce reopening of these branches as soon as our staffing issues are resolved.



Territorial Savings Bank began in 1921 offering home loans and savings accounts to the people of Hawaii. Today, with 29 branches on Oahu, Maui, Hawaii and Kauai, Territorial Savings Bank offers a full array of residential mortgage loans and attractive rates on checking and savings accounts. For more information, contact Maureen Lichter, Sales and Products Manager, Banking Services, at (808) 951-1207.

CONTACT: WALTER IDA OR VERNON HIRATA PH. 808-946-1400