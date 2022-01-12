Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share payable April 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 11, 2022.

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

