MEDIA ADVISORY: UnitedHealth Group Chief Public Health Officer to Discuss COVID-19 Mitigation Strategies, Latest Scientific Research

Dr. Ethan Berke, chief public health officer for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), will answer COVID-related questions from reporters using the latest science and data, and informed by the pragmatic strategies UnitedHealth Group has used to help its partners navigate the rapidly changing landscape.

The session will open with a brief overview of the current state of the pandemic and then Dr. Berke will be available to answer questions on topics ranging from COVID testing strategies, proper masking, vaccines and treatments.

Dr. Berke has led UnitedHealth Group’s public health response to COVID throughout the pandemic, including efforts to protect UnitedHealth Group’s 340,000 employees so they can continue delivering care to 140 million Americans. He has also guided the development of sustainable COVID mitigation programs for clients and partners. Prior to joining UnitedHealth Group in 2017, Dr. Berke was an associate professor of community and family medicine at Dartmouth College and a medical director for the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health System where he focused on clinical innovation and primary care.

WHAT: COVID-19 Q&A on the latest scientific data and best mitigation strategies WHO: Dr. Ethan Berke, Chief Public Health Officer, UnitedHealth Group WHEN: Thursday, January 13, at 5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CT/3:00 p.m. MT/ 2:00 p.m. PT HOW: Toll-Free 844-291-5490 Access Code: 5671850

