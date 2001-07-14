Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Investigation

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Agrify Corporation (“Agrify” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGFY). Investors who purchased Agrify shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fagfy.

The investigation concerns whether Agrify and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On December 16, 2021, Bonitas Research posted an article about Agrify, alleging several issues including that "[w]e believe that Agrify created artificial demand for its product by financing undisclosed Company insiders to act as independent customers." Further the report alleges that "Agrify insiders lied to investors about the independence of its customer base in order to execute a dubious stock promotion for self-enrichment at the expense of minority shareholders[,]" and that "[e]vidence showed that five (5) of Agrify’s eight (8) customer announcements in 2021 are either with undisclosed Company insiders or with unlicensed unproven operators." Following this news, Agrify’s stock dropped sharply during intraday on December 16, 2021.

