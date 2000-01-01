First Eagle Comments on C.H. Robinson

For example, while ecommerce was among the primary beneficiaries of Covid-related lockdowns in 2020, its share of total retail sales in the US had been growing throughout the twenty-first century. Though off its peak of 15.7% in second quarter 2020, ecommerce as a percent of retail sales, at a projected 13.0% for third quarter 2021, remains well above pre-pandemic levels, and there are a range of companies across industries that we believe may benefit from continued adoption of online retail, some of which can be purchased without forsaking valuation discipline.7 We would include C.H. Robinson ( CHRW, Financial), North America’s largest freight broker, among these companies. As a logistics intermediary, C.H. Robinson links businesses across industries to transportation providers, facilitating deliveries of all sizes, including the less-than-truckload shipping and last-mile delivery services that connect online retailers with their end consumers. Further, the company’s asset-light business model—it doesn’t own the trucks, train cars or airplanes that do the hauling—allows it to adapt quickly to changes in the pricing environment. The highly cyclical nature of the freight brokerage business is something to keep an eye on, however.

From First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio)'s Global Value Team 2021 annual letter.