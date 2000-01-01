Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

First Eagle Comments on FEMSA

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • A longtime “wish-list” stock we were able to acquire in 2020.
Article's Main Image

Emerging markets were generally unloved in 2021 after a strong comeback from the 2020 Covid swoon; the MSCI Emerging Markets Index shed about 6% last year, with particular weakness in the second half.9 Burgeoning global inflation forced a number of emerging markets to hike interest rates over the course of the year even as developed nations remained highly accommo-dative, an additional headwind in areas already challenged by the persistence of Covid and its variants. We think there may be some earnings latency built up here, which could benefit the cash-flow-generative businesses in our portfolios. This includes beverage companies like Mexico’s Fomento Economico Mexicano (FEMSA) (

FMX, Financial), a longtime “wish-list” stock we were able to acquire in 2020 as the Covid selloff sent its valuation falling to a level we believed represented a significant discount to our estimate of its intrinsic value. Buoyed by a solid balance sheet, quality manage-ment and dominant market positions, companies like FEMSA may benefit from a potential normalization of demand in its core markets. Of course, the continued disruption of demand by Covid-related restrictions remains a risk.

From

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio)'s Global Value Team 2021 annual letter.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus