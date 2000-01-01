First Eagle Comments on FEMSA

Emerging markets were generally unloved in 2021 after a strong comeback from the 2020 Covid swoon; the MSCI Emerging Markets Index shed about 6% last year, with particular weakness in the second half.9 Burgeoning global inflation forced a number of emerging markets to hike interest rates over the course of the year even as developed nations remained highly accommo-dative, an additional headwind in areas already challenged by the persistence of Covid and its variants. We think there may be some earnings latency built up here, which could benefit the cash-flow-generative businesses in our portfolios. This includes beverage companies like Mexico’s Fomento Economico Mexicano (FEMSA) ( FMX, Financial), a longtime “wish-list” stock we were able to acquire in 2020 as the Covid selloff sent its valuation falling to a level we believed represented a significant discount to our estimate of its intrinsic value. Buoyed by a solid balance sheet, quality manage-ment and dominant market positions, companies like FEMSA may benefit from a potential normalization of demand in its core markets. Of course, the continued disruption of demand by Covid-related restrictions remains a risk.

From First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio)'s Global Value Team 2021 annual letter.