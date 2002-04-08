Altus Midstream Announces Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and Sets Date for Stockholder Meeting to Vote on Business Combination With BCP Raptor Holdco

HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Midstream Company ( ALTM) today announced it has filed its definitive proxy statement with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and established Jan. 10, 2022 as the record date in connection with the previously announced business combination with BCP Raptor Holdco LP (“BCP”), the parent company of EagleClaw Midstream. The company set Feb. 10, 2022 as the stockholder meeting date to vote on the business combination.



The definitive proxy statement contains important information about the proposed business combination by and between Altus and BCP. The proxy statement is available at www.sec.gov.

All stockholders of Altus are strongly encouraged to read the definitive proxy statement carefully and in its entirety before voting, and to vote as soon as possible in advance of the meeting.

The business combination is expected to close in mid-February 2022, subject to Altus stockholder approval and certain other closing conditions.

About Altus Midstream Company

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns gas gathering, processing and transmission assets servicing production in the Delaware Basin and owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. Altus posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.altusmidstream.com.

