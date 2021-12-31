White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Pfizer Inc, Sells Unity Software Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Lockheed Martin Corp

New Purchases: PFE, XOM, SHE,

PFE, XOM, SHE, Added Positions: BSV, VCSH, SHV, VUG, VYM, VXUS, VCIT, VSGX, ESGU, EMB, VOO, SCHD, VHT, VGT, ESGV, VEA, VBR, VWO, SCHF, VO, VCLT, VB, VNQ, VOE, SUSA, ESGD, AMZN, GOOG, ICLN, NUSC, NULG, MUB, MMM, VPU, MRK, SGOL, IVV, VGK, CMF, VTEB, VTI, SCHC, AMGN,

BSV, VCSH, SHV, VUG, VYM, VXUS, VCIT, VSGX, ESGU, EMB, VOO, SCHD, VHT, VGT, ESGV, VEA, VBR, VWO, SCHF, VO, VCLT, VB, VNQ, VOE, SUSA, ESGD, AMZN, GOOG, ICLN, NUSC, NULG, MUB, MMM, VPU, MRK, SGOL, IVV, VGK, CMF, VTEB, VTI, SCHC, AMGN, Reduced Positions: IWF, BND, MTUM, BIV, VTV, VWOB, DVY, GDX, IUSG, MGK, AAPL, QUAL, VOT, IBB, GSLC, VEU, DSI, VZ,

IWF, BND, MTUM, BIV, VTV, VWOB, DVY, GDX, IUSG, MGK, AAPL, QUAL, VOT, IBB, GSLC, VEU, DSI, VZ, Sold Out: U, JPM, LMT, DIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Pfizer Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Unity Software Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Lockheed Martin Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owns 111 stocks with a total value of $388 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 196,211 shares, 16.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 326,050 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 359,244 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 221,551 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.32% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 36,876 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $56.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.02 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $103.46. The stock is now traded at around $99.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.36%. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 60,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 43.03%. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $106.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 41.16%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $104.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 32.10%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2832.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 24.16%. The sale prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. still held 5,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.