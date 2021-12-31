Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Donaldson Co Inc, vTv Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: EFV, VTEB, VCIT, VTV, VWO, VCSH, CAT, CL, DHR, XLF, VUG,

EFV, VTEB, VCIT, VTV, VWO, VCSH, CAT, CL, DHR, XLF, VUG, Added Positions: VXF, ITOT, QQQ, VTI, AGG, IWD, SUB, VNQ, ARKK, VBR, AMZN, DGRO, GOOGL, UNH, VZ, NVDA, NEE, MSFT, FB, MRK, MA, JPM, XT, PLTR, CWB, DVY, BIV, BNDX, PFF, EW, COST, T,

VXF, ITOT, QQQ, VTI, AGG, IWD, SUB, VNQ, ARKK, VBR, AMZN, DGRO, GOOGL, UNH, VZ, NVDA, NEE, MSFT, FB, MRK, MA, JPM, XT, PLTR, CWB, DVY, BIV, BNDX, PFF, EW, COST, T, Reduced Positions: ICSH, DIA, IVV, AAPL, SPY, TOTL, DFAC, ORCL, IBM, BABA, V, VIG, SBUX, MUB, ABT, BAC, BMY, GLD, WMT, VOO, TT, BA, CABO, IDXX, CI, RTX, CMCSA, GOVT, DUK, USMV, HUBS,

ICSH, DIA, IVV, AAPL, SPY, TOTL, DFAC, ORCL, IBM, BABA, V, VIG, SBUX, MUB, ABT, BAC, BMY, GLD, WMT, VOO, TT, BA, CABO, IDXX, CI, RTX, CMCSA, GOVT, DUK, USMV, HUBS, Sold Out: DCI, VTVT, F, MRNA, IEFA, IEMG, C, COF, ARKF, BRKL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Donaldson Co Inc, vTv Therapeutics Inc, Ford Motor Co, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owns 139 stocks with a total value of $498 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/winthrop+advisory+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 264,872 shares, 14.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 115,719 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 477,298 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.14% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 156,852 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01% BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 670,723 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $91.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $150.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 60.09%. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $176.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 50,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 249.93%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 59.93%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $110.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 56.49%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $180.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 38.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $55.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $85.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The sale prices were between $55.35 and $62.38, with an estimated average price of $59.2.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in vTv Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $0.95 and $1.69, with an estimated average price of $1.34.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 94.94%. The sale prices were between $338.61 and $364.84, with an estimated average price of $354.55. The stock is now traded at around $362.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC still held 917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 92.4%. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $133.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC still held 1,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.