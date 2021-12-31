Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Donaldson Co Inc, vTv Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: EFV, VTEB, VCIT, VTV, VWO, VCSH, CAT, CL, DHR, XLF, VUG,
- Added Positions: VXF, ITOT, QQQ, VTI, AGG, IWD, SUB, VNQ, ARKK, VBR, AMZN, DGRO, GOOGL, UNH, VZ, NVDA, NEE, MSFT, FB, MRK, MA, JPM, XT, PLTR, CWB, DVY, BIV, BNDX, PFF, EW, COST, T,
- Reduced Positions: ICSH, DIA, IVV, AAPL, SPY, TOTL, DFAC, ORCL, IBM, BABA, V, VIG, SBUX, MUB, ABT, BAC, BMY, GLD, WMT, VOO, TT, BA, CABO, IDXX, CI, RTX, CMCSA, GOVT, DUK, USMV, HUBS,
- Sold Out: DCI, VTVT, F, MRNA, IEFA, IEMG, C, COF, ARKF, BRKL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 264,872 shares, 14.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 115,719 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 477,298 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.14%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 156,852 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
- BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 670,723 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $91.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $150.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 60.09%. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $176.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 50,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 249.93%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 59.93%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $110.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 56.49%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $180.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 38.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $55.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $85.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The sale prices were between $55.35 and $62.38, with an estimated average price of $59.2.Sold Out: vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in vTv Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $0.95 and $1.69, with an estimated average price of $1.34.Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06.Reduced: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 94.94%. The sale prices were between $338.61 and $364.84, with an estimated average price of $354.55. The stock is now traded at around $362.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC still held 917 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 92.4%. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $133.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC still held 1,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.
