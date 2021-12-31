Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys Phillips 66, Oracle Corp, Bank of America Corp, Sells Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF, Nucor Corp, DXC Technology Co

New Purchases: PSX, ORCL, BAC, LOW, VHT,

PSX, ORCL, BAC, LOW, VHT, Added Positions: SCHD, QQQE, VXF, VOO, VNLA, FTSL, XLRE, RWJ, MOO, XAR, DBB, DBP, COM, MMIN, HYMB, INTC,

SCHD, QQQE, VXF, VOO, VNLA, FTSL, XLRE, RWJ, MOO, XAR, DBB, DBP, COM, MMIN, HYMB, INTC, Reduced Positions: JSML, XOM, MRO, FANG, DVN, NEE, CVX, JPM, AMZN, VSCO, AAPL, BBWI, IBM, MSFT, ABT, HD, PG, WMT, V, FCNCA, CSCO, MO,

JSML, XOM, MRO, FANG, DVN, NEE, CVX, JPM, AMZN, VSCO, AAPL, BBWI, IBM, MSFT, ABT, HD, PG, WMT, V, FCNCA, CSCO, MO, Sold Out: NUE, DXC, AMAT, FLGE, T, CMCSA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Phillips 66, Oracle Corp, Bank of America Corp, Lowe's Inc, Vanguard Health Care ETF, sells Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF, Nucor Corp, DXC Technology Co, Marathon Oil Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $346 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 82,694 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 405,114 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42% Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) - 360,677 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.71% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 165,971 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 451,132 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.12%

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $86.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $88.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $250.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $255.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $29.58 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $32.53.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13. The sale prices were between $684.01 and $882.88, with an estimated average price of $811.58.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 46.2%. The sale prices were between $60.72 and $70.15, with an estimated average price of $65.67. The stock is now traded at around $61.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.5%. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC still held 90,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Marathon Oil Corp by 50.75%. The sale prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC still held 167,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 49.6%. The sale prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $124.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC still held 25,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.