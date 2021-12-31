Center For Asset Management LLC Buys Apple Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

- New Purchases: SHY, IGSB, ITOT, CVS, COF, XLE, XLF, SPMD, VEU, FEU, VNQ, CB, WMB, USTB, FDS, EMXC, DGX, AFL, GILD, DOV, OMC, XLV, VPL, XLY, PPL, ALL, IEF, SRE, LEN, DUK, BIO, KMI,
- Added Positions: AAPL, VOO, IGIB, MSFT, LQD, IEI, TLT, BND, GOVT, IEMG, VXF, IEFA, JNK, PG, FB, SHYG, GOOGL, MMC, ORCL, TROW, HYG, SPDW, VZ, MET, PFE, TGT, MUB, VCIT, XLK, URI, CSCO, CDNS, AMGN, INTC, LLY, PDBC, LH, GIS, VCSH, VTIP, SPTL, ABBV, PSA,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, VUG, VEA, SPLG, BNDX, VTV, RYT, BLV, BIV, FLOT, XLC, VMBS, VWO, SPSM, MGK, VB, RSP, TOTL, IVOL, SPTM, DHI, MRK, NEE, ADBE, FTSL, USMV, JNJ, SPLB, SPIP, VOT, XLB, SPAB, MTUM, IVE,
- Sold Out: EMB, CWB, SPYG, HDV, LMBS, XSOE, EA, UNH, CVX, SPEM, XLP, CM, DIS, SHV,
For the details of Center For Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/center+for+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Center For Asset Management LLC
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 30,732 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,901 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.37%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 56,290 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.11%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 118,628 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 220,531 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82%
Center For Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 37,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Center For Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 15,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Center For Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $105.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Center For Asset Management LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $105.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Center For Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Center For Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $158.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Center For Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 114.37%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 42,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Center For Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.88%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $433.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Center For Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 106.76%. The purchase prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23. The stock is now traded at around $58.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 25,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Center For Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 49.09%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $318.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Center For Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.40%. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $130.07, with an estimated average price of $128.95. The stock is now traded at around $127.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 11,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Center For Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 40.58%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Center For Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Center For Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Center For Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79.Sold Out: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
Center For Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27.Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Center For Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.13.Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Center For Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55.
