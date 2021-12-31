Rye Brook Capital LLC Buys iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Bloomin Brands Inc, Sells CorePoint Lodging Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: XLC, BLMN, USO, TSLA, DRI, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Bloomin Brands Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, sells CorePoint Lodging Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rye Brook Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Rye Brook Capital LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $390 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 482,500 shares, 58.69% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 364,700 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.7% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 56,300 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.93% iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 225,900 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 207.77% iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) - 94,940 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.57%

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $77.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 89,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $20.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 203,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in United States Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.04 and $58.45, with an estimated average price of $54.41. The stock is now traded at around $58.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 40,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1106.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 207.77%. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62. The stock is now traded at around $67.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 225,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 40.57%. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $141.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 94,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 47.64%. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $305.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 265.48%. The purchase prices were between $18.98 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 225,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units by 369.05%. The purchase prices were between $31.77 and $46.5, with an estimated average price of $38.84. The stock is now traded at around $29.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 98,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 85.81%. The purchase prices were between $38.72 and $55.12, with an estimated average price of $46.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 116,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in CorePoint Lodging Inc. The sale prices were between $15.29 and $17.76, with an estimated average price of $15.77.

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The sale prices were between $15.7 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.34.

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF. The sale prices were between $37.54 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $39.92.