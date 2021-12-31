Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee Buys Preferred Apartment Communities Inc, Mountain Commerce Bancorp Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Sylvamo Corp

New Purchases: APTS, MCBI, MDLZ, VYM,

APTS, MCBI, MDLZ, VYM, Added Positions: STIP, AMGN, CSCO, DOW, MMM, CAG, INTC, MRK, SO, CARR, CVS, EPD, OTIS,

STIP, AMGN, CSCO, DOW, MMM, CAG, INTC, MRK, SO, CARR, CVS, EPD, OTIS, Reduced Positions: IVE, T, MSFT, LLY, XOM, CVX, IJS, HD, PFE, NSC, SCHD, IWS, PG, EL, PNC, WY, DD, ADP, IWF, COP,

IVE, T, MSFT, LLY, XOM, CVX, IJS, HD, PFE, NSC, SCHD, IWS, PG, EL, PNC, WY, DD, ADP, IWF, COP, Sold Out: SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Preferred Apartment Communities Inc, Mountain Commerce Bancorp Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Amgen Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee. As of 2021Q4, Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee owns 72 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 242,101 shares, 38.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 422,168 shares, 21.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 85,603 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,819 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 18,806 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.65%

Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee initiated holding in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $18.06, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee initiated holding in Mountain Commerce Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.8 and $31, with an estimated average price of $29.95. The stock is now traded at around $31.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $115.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 28.38%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $231.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $62.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.