Fusion Capital, LLC Buys LyondellBasell Industries NV, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Citigroup Inc, Sells Newmont Corp, Wynn Resorts

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys LyondellBasell Industries NV, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Citigroup Inc, Qualcomm Inc, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, sells Newmont Corp, Wynn Resorts during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fusion Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Fusion Capital, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,946 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 93,751 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 23,721 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44% Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 95,970 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 24,550 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.38%

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $99.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 34,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $186.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $38.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $288.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 146.13%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 48.37%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $143.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 50.51%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $127.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 65.40%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $187.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fusion Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75.