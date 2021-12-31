Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Fusion Capital, LLC Buys LyondellBasell Industries NV, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Citigroup Inc, Sells Newmont Corp, Wynn Resorts

Investment company Fusion Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys LyondellBasell Industries NV, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Citigroup Inc, Qualcomm Inc, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, sells Newmont Corp, Wynn Resorts during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fusion Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Fusion Capital, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Fusion Capital, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,946 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 93,751 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 23,721 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44%
  4. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 95,970 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 24,550 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.38%
New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $99.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 34,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $186.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $38.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $288.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 146.13%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 48.37%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $143.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 50.51%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $127.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 65.40%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $187.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Fusion Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75.



