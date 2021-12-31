Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, The Home Depot Inc, JPMorgan Chase

New Purchases: YUMC, CNQ, C, PEGA, TRI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cisco Systems Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Medtronic PLC, Liberty SiriusXM Group, sells Wells Fargo, The Home Depot Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Broadcom Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Value Partners Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Value Partners Investments Inc. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 734,962 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,174,824 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.29% Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) - 1,304,638 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 928,202 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 987,379 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%

Value Partners Investments Inc. initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08. The stock is now traded at around $48.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 127,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Value Partners Investments Inc. initiated holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.42 and $123.35, with an estimated average price of $118.34. The stock is now traded at around $112.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Value Partners Investments Inc. initiated holding in Pegasystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $130.71, with an estimated average price of $118.12. The stock is now traded at around $103.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Value Partners Investments Inc. initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $49.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Value Partners Investments Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Value Partners Investments Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 26.29%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $62.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,174,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Value Partners Investments Inc. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 29.56%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $132.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 428,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Value Partners Investments Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $108.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 58,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Value Partners Investments Inc. added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.65%. The purchase prices were between $47.14 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $50.26. The stock is now traded at around $49.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 58,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Value Partners Investments Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 35.63%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $367.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Value Partners Investments Inc. added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 61.03%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Value Partners Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.

Value Partners Investments Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.

Value Partners Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Value Partners Investments Inc. sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67.

Value Partners Investments Inc. sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7.

Value Partners Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $69.55 and $86.11, with an estimated average price of $78.14.