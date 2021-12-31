Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Diamondback Energy Inc, Realty Income Corp, Axalta Coating Systems, Sells Global Payments Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

New Purchases: FANG, CNC, U, YETI, CROX, BKLN, MTTR, OKTA, CVE, KGC, AXON, GM, SPOT, PACW, ANTM, LEA, SPG, GH, AFRM, ALK, FERG, MDT, HDB, DRE, LICY,

FANG, CNC, U, YETI, CROX, BKLN, MTTR, OKTA, CVE, KGC, AXON, GM, SPOT, PACW, ANTM, LEA, SPG, GH, AFRM, ALK, FERG, MDT, HDB, DRE, LICY, Added Positions: O, AXTA, NOW, IVV, YUMC, CMG, SOFI, SOFI, HRI, PLD, IEFA, DIS, D, BIPC, UNH, HON, CB, IJR, ICSH, GXO, AMZN, SMPL, LNG, FRC, AMRC, TMUS, PWR, XOM, MGA, BLK, UPST, NFLX, NICE, CIEN, CLF, V, ICE, GOOGL, AAP, IEMG, MUB, EQIX, PFF, PEP, BKNG, ETSY, NXPI, SIVB, GNRC, MELI, SHW, WNS, SHOP, UNP,

O, AXTA, NOW, IVV, YUMC, CMG, SOFI, SOFI, HRI, PLD, IEFA, DIS, D, BIPC, UNH, HON, CB, IJR, ICSH, GXO, AMZN, SMPL, LNG, FRC, AMRC, TMUS, PWR, XOM, MGA, BLK, UPST, NFLX, NICE, CIEN, CLF, V, ICE, GOOGL, AAP, IEMG, MUB, EQIX, PFF, PEP, BKNG, ETSY, NXPI, SIVB, GNRC, MELI, SHW, WNS, SHOP, UNP, Reduced Positions: MBB, BABA, PG, SUB, MDLZ, SI, EFV, FM, IWB, SHYG, CVX, GLD, EFA, RUN, HUBS, FB, GOVT, AY, SDY, EEM, SPLK, APO, GWRE, MMYT, LULU, VZ, CTAS, TTWO, TJX, LMT, MKC, IJH, BA, DLR, IWP, LQD, DEO, CSCO, IEV, HYG, FDX, LOW, OSK, AGG, CPNG, TWLO, AMGN,

MBB, BABA, PG, SUB, MDLZ, SI, EFV, FM, IWB, SHYG, CVX, GLD, EFA, RUN, HUBS, FB, GOVT, AY, SDY, EEM, SPLK, APO, GWRE, MMYT, LULU, VZ, CTAS, TTWO, TJX, LMT, MKC, IJH, BA, DLR, IWP, LQD, DEO, CSCO, IEV, HYG, FDX, LOW, OSK, AGG, CPNG, TWLO, AMGN, Sold Out: GPN, NBIX, TDOC, ATUS, ZEN, PTON, FVRR, DAR, OLO, LYV, STNE, SKM, MPC, DMTK, CHPT, CHPT, NCR, CME, FTCH, DELL, MITK, JNK, QSR, COUR, LESL, CHTR, QCOM, VALE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Diamondback Energy Inc, Realty Income Corp, Axalta Coating Systems, Centene Corp, Unity Software Inc, sells Global Payments Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Altice USA Inc, Zendesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC owns 236 stocks with a total value of $407 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbour+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,994 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,475 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 142,576 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,989 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 21,303 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $124.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $80.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $129.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04. The stock is now traded at around $134.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 63,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 110.97%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 90.62%. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $31.78. The stock is now traded at around $32.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 35,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.84%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $473.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 185.08%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08. The stock is now traded at around $48.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1554.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc by 150.32%. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 29,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $79.65 and $106.22, with an estimated average price of $91.67.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.