Private Capital Management Llc Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Millicom International Cellular SA, Adobe Inc, AT&T Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Independent Bank Group Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Millicom International Cellular SA, Adobe Inc, AT&T Inc, The Home Depot Inc, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Private Capital Management Llc owns 143 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 131,845 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.01% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 61,825 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 178,692 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.84% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 136,036 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 176,010 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.32%

Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $187.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $103.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $195.44 and $217.42, with an estimated average price of $207.56. The stock is now traded at around $202.944300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $260.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $162.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 48.01%. The purchase prices were between $198.94 and $219.99, with an estimated average price of $212.56. The stock is now traded at around $216.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 131,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.32%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $75.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 176,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 37.08%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $221.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 37,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Independent Bank Group Inc by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $75.43, with an estimated average price of $72.34. The stock is now traded at around $77.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 91,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 182.95%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $62.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 37,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $238.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Millicom International Cellular SA. The sale prices were between $26.25 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $33.06.

Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88.

Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.44 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.