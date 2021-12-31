Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, SuRo Capital Corp, Sells Asana Inc, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, American Finance Trust Inc

New Purchases: LUMN, SSSS, VMW, FUN, BRSP, SPLV, COWN, QCOM, NCLH, VIG, MPW, MDLZ, NVDA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, SuRo Capital Corp, VMware Inc, Cedar Fair LP, sells Asana Inc, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, American Finance Trust Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Alteryx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc owns 180 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 117,792 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 47,269 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,185 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 96,779 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 115,242 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23%

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 91,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in SuRo Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.41 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $13.17. The stock is now traded at around $13.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 81,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $122.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 8,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Cedar Fair LP. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $47.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 16,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in BrightSpire Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.28. The stock is now traded at around $67.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $126.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 40,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Overstock.com Inc by 133.79%. The purchase prices were between $59.01 and $108.3, with an estimated average price of $82.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 73.97%. The purchase prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in 3M Co by 23.63%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $179.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 23.83%. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $509.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $61.32 and $70.57, with an estimated average price of $66.12.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24.