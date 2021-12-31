Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, SuRo Capital Corp, Sells Asana Inc, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, American Finance Trust Inc

- New Purchases: LUMN, SSSS, VMW, FUN, BRSP, SPLV, COWN, QCOM, NCLH, VIG, MPW, MDLZ, NVDA,
- Added Positions: DVY, IJR, IJH, OSTK, VEU, VWO, FOUR, MSFT, XLE, SPY, MDY, MMM, TPVG, QTEC, XBI, OXLC, ORCL, AGG, FXD, AGNC, AAIC, CBRL, DUK, FPE, MRK, CVX, CHMI, CAT, BHF, BIT, T, TRTX, TWO, AROC, IDT, PRU, THQ, MCD, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: AFIN, CSTM, UIS, DSKE, V, GAN, IFV, BRK.B, BAC, ACR, URI, IVOL, XOM, VST, IVV, GOOGL, FXL, MTH, BX, ABT, DIS, ABBV, PNFP, COOP, MNST, FTC, FXH, VRP, FDX, X, MDT, FB, LMBS, CCLP, CVS, FHN, NLY, SYK, SBUX, NCNO, ITW, LOW, CACI, JPM, INTC, PEP, JAMF, JAMF, BMY,
- Sold Out: PFSI, ASAN, XLK, XLF, AYX, XLY, XLV, USAC, XLC, GE, GS, MPC, TME,
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 117,792 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 47,269 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,185 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 96,779 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 115,242 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23%
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 91,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SuRo Capital Corp (SSSS)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in SuRo Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.41 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $13.17. The stock is now traded at around $13.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 81,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $122.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 8,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cedar Fair LP (FUN)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Cedar Fair LP. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $47.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 16,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in BrightSpire Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.28. The stock is now traded at around $67.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $126.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 40,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Overstock.com Inc by 133.79%. The purchase prices were between $59.01 and $108.3, with an estimated average price of $82.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 73.97%. The purchase prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in 3M Co by 23.63%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $179.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 23.83%. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $509.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 712 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54.Sold Out: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $61.32 and $70.57, with an estimated average price of $66.12.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82.Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24.
