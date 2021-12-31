Hefren-Tillotson, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

Added Positions: IVW, VTV, IJR, IVV, VIG, VWO, IJH, SCZ, IEMG, VCSH, ESML, ESGE,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hefren-Tillotson, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Hefren-Tillotson, Inc. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $556 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hefren-Tillotson, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hefren-tillotson%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 853,525 shares, 43.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 853,744 shares, 17.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 330,793 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.33% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,747 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.56% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 497,395 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.98%

Hefren-Tillotson, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.49%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 247,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hefren-Tillotson, Inc. added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 22.93%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 36,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.